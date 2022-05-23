Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.25 on Monday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $232.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative net margin of 2,007.44% and a negative return on equity of 84.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.