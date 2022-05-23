Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $132.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.03. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 33.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

