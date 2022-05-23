Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,688 shares of company stock worth $135,597. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

