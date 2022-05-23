Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 712.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

