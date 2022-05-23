Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $258.59 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $292.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

