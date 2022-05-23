Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

CKSNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.30) to GBX 420 ($5.18) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CKSNF stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

