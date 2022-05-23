Victory Capital’s (VCTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

