VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

VMW stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

