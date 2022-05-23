VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

VNRX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

