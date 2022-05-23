VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for VolitionRx in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
VNRX stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at $74,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About VolitionRx (Get Rating)
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
