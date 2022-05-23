Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($291.67) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($234.38) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($270.83) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €145.68 ($151.75) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a twelve month high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €169.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

