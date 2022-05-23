Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Increased to €205.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from €190.00 ($197.92) to €205.00 ($213.54) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($170.83) to €160.00 ($166.67) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €177.00 ($184.38) to €197.00 ($205.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $176.65 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

