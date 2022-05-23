Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.16.

DIS opened at $102.42 on Monday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

