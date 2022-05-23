Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

