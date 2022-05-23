Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.78.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.22. 3,791,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.77. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.