Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

NYSE LOW opened at $184.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.64 and its 200-day moving average is $227.61. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

