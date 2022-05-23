Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upstart in a report issued on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Upstart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPST. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

UPST stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,308 shares of company stock worth $20,564,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

