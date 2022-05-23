Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS):

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $180.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $190.00 to $155.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $175.00 to $160.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $160.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $138.00 to $125.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00.

5/4/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $133.00.

5/3/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $145.00.

4/28/2022 – Skyworks Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks’ is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions. Mobile and broad markets portfolios witnessed double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. The improvement was driven by broad-based momentum owing to higher demand for the company’s connectivity solutions. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio is facilitating several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings have been selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi and other Tier-1 players. Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine, and remote work, online learning, and video streaming. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nevertheless, intensifying competition from Qorvo is a headwind.”

4/25/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/31/2022 – Skyworks Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $102.27. 1,389,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,063. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.