Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FTC Solar (FTCI)

5/11/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

5/11/2022 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $10.00 to $6.00.

5/10/2022 – FTC Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00.

4/20/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

4/8/2022 – FTC Solar was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTC Solar news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 691,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,545 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,458,820 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

