Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

5/18/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/17/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/13/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $168.00.

5/13/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $150.00.

5/13/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $125.00.

5/13/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00.

5/13/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00.

5/12/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Summit Insights from $225.00 to $150.00.

5/9/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

4/28/2022 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $132.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a 200 day moving average of $158.60.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

