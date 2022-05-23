Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE: SMU.UN):

  • 5/16/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/12/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2022 – Summit Industrial Income REIT was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

