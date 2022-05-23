Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Babylon (BBLN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Babylon (NYSE: BBLN):
- 5/19/2022 – Babylon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 5/16/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $5.00 to $1.50.
- 4/28/2022 – Babylon is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2022 – Babylon had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00.
Shares of NYSE BBLN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 1,694,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,839. Babylon Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.
