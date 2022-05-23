Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF)

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS: CWBHF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/20/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Charlotte’s Web was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/18/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.50 to $1.20. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Charlotte’s Web had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.00.
CWBHF stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.
Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).
