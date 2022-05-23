Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sally Beauty (SBH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH):

5/10/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company faced higher-than-expected pressure on the top line as inflation and supply-chain-related challenges escalated in the back half of second-quarter fiscal 2022. Sally Beauty’s fiscal second-quarter net sales and earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The impact of inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges pushed management to lower its fiscal 2022 sales view. Sally Beauty has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. As a percentage of sales, adjusted SG&A expenses expanded 240 basis points, owing to reduced sales volume and higher expenses. That said, growth in Sally Beauty’s e-commerce business is offering some respite. It continues to focus on its four strategic growth pillars.”

5/9/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Sally Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $30.00 to $20.00.

5/5/2022 – Sally Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Sally Beauty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,547,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,399 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 189,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

