Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

5/18/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

5/16/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00.

5/10/2022 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

4/20/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

4/19/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

4/18/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

4/13/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

4/8/2022 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4550708 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

