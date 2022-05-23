Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently:

5/12/2022 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $95.00.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00.

4/5/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones, fast-charging ICs and haptic solutions. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is also a positive. However, the company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong demand due to global supply chain constraints. Intensifying competition from semiconductor stalwarts, and adverse currency translations, as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $73.45 and a one year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

