Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for indie Semiconductor (INDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI):

5/13/2022 – indie Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – indie Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $9.00.

5/13/2022 – indie Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00.

5/11/2022 – indie Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

5/10/2022 – indie Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

4/27/2022 – indie Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

4/20/2022 – indie Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2022 – indie Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Shares of INDI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,989. The company has a market cap of $955.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. Equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 17,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $119,597.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,937.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

