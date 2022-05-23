Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD):

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $30.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $14.00.

5/19/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00.

4/4/2022 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

Shares of SRAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.09. 526,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,094. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

