Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 30th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
