Weibo (WB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 30th. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

