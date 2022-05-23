Wells Fargo & Company Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $410.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

DE opened at $313.31 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $307.64 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.49 and a 200-day moving average of $377.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

