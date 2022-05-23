Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.28. The company had a trading volume of 468,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$85.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.00 million. Research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total value of C$468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,996.18. Insiders sold 87,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,363 in the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

