Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE WIA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.27. 94,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $100,388.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,018,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,095.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

