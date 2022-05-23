Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

WIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,018,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.