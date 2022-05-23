Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
WIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 94,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
