Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of WIW stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.63. 168,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $541,558.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,573,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,612,264.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.