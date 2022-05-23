Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.63. 168,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,511. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $541,558.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,573,938 shares in the company, valued at $143,612,264.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

