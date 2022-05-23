Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $86.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $366,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 152,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,167,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

