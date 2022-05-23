Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao Sells 37,876 Shares

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Westlake stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Westlake by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

