Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Director Deborah A. Peacock Acquires 150,000 Shares

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) Director Deborah A. Peacock purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,551.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 812,967 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 11.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

