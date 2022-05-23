WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 37.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

