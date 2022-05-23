Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.96. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,074. The company has a market cap of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.26. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WLDN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $230,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 31,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $894,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 46.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

