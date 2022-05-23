William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

