William Ross Greenberg Sells 34,955 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 315,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

