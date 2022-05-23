Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $2,531,766 over the last quarter. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.20. 5,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.11. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $192.99 and a fifty-two week high of $265.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.