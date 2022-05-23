Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

NYSE:WGO opened at $45.31 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

