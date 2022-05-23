Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

NASDAQ WIX traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

