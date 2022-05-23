Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

