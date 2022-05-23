WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPP. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $60.24 on Monday. WPP has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $83.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

