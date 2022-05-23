WSFS Financial (WSFS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WSFS Financial (NASDAQ: WSFS):

5/21/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

5/19/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

4/25/2022 – WSFS Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – WSFS Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSFS opened at $39.65 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

