WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.55. 38,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,625. WW International has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $460.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WW International will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

