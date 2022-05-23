Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,324. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

