Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of XNCR opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter worth $21,546,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after buying an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

